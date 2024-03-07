State Boys Hockey Tournament: Class A top seed Hermantown moving on after quarterfinal win over Alexandria

The top-seeded Hermantown Hawks, who have won four state titles, opened the 2024 Boys Hockey State Tournament with a 6-0 victory over unseeded Alexandria Area in Wednesday night’s quarterfinal game.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the opening period, with Josh Kauppinen scoring an even-strength goal four minutes into the game. Hermantown added three more goals in the second period to take control of the game. Henry Peterson scored on a power play at 8:23 and again at even strength at the 15:30 mark, and the flurry ended when A.J. Francisco scored in the final minute of the second period with an assist by Peterson.

At the end of two periods, Hermantown had 32 shots on goal to 14 for Alexandria.

Charlie Manchard was in perfect position to jump on a puck that had bounced off the crossbar, and he punched it home to give the Hawks a 5-0 lead at 4:54 of the third period. The last goal came in the game’s final minute by River Freeman.

The final shots-on-goal tally was 43-16 in favor of Hermantown. Hawks goaltender Dane Callaway was perfect in net, while Alexandria goalie Brady Metcalf made 37 stops.

The Hawks (19-8-2) advance to Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal game, where they will meet the winner of Orono vs. Mahtomedi. Alexandria (19-10-1) will face the loser of that game in the consolation bracket at 1 p.m. Thursday at Aldrich Arena.