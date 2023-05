nbsp;

Minnesota United FC will host Salt Lake Saturday night, kicking off a stretch of six matches in four weeks. Loons’ head coach Adrian Heath talked to the media on Thursday about the busy schedule and the return of Emanuel Reynoso to the practice field.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Adrian Heath***

Saturday’s match against Real Salt Lake is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Allianz Field.