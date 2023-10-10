Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska to host 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Golf enthusiasts will soon have a chance to see some major players in person in Chaska.

On Tuesday morning, the PGA announced the 2026 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship will be held at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

This is the fifth PGA Championship to be played at the course. Previously, it hosted the 2002 PGA Championship, the 2009 PGA Championship, the 2016 Ryder Cup as well as the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The 2029 Ryder Cup will also be played at Hazeltine, officials say.

The KPMG Championship, which started in 1955, connects the golf tournament with the KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit, as well as the KPMG Future Leaders Program.