Q&A: NBA Hall of Famer George Karl analyzes Denver’s Game 1 dominance over Wolves

NBA Hall of Famer and former Denver coach George Karl caught up with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson to analyze the Wolves’ Game 1 defeat. Karl coached the Nuggets 2005-2013, winning Coach of the Year in 2013.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Karl***

Jamal Murray scored 24 points and the top-seeded Nuggets routed the Wolves 109-80 in the opener of their playoff series Sunday night.

The Timberwolves were without starting forward Jaden McDaniels, their best perimeter defender, who broke his right hand punching a wall in Minnesota’s final regular season game. They were also down key reserve big man Naz Reid (wrist).

Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns promised things would be different in Game 2 Wednesday night.

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, front right, celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket with forward Michael Porter Jr. as Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, left, calls a time out in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“I don’t think this team has many nights like this,” he said of the Wolves, who hadn’t been held to 80 or fewer points since Nov. 19, 2016.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Denver at 8:30 p.m. Central.

The first game at Target Center is Friday night’s Game 3 set for an 8:30 p.m. Central start.