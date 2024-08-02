Hall of Famer Cris Carter offers thoughts on 2024 Vikings

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter was in town recently, helping out the Salvation Army. He also stopped by a Vikings training camp practice in Eagan.

We caught up with Carter to hear his thoughts on the 2024 Vikings and the outlook for QBs Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Carter***

Carter played for 16 seasons in 234 career NFL games with the most notable portion coming with the Vikings (1990-01).

From Carter’s Hall of Fame bio: He finished his 234-game career as the NFL’s second all-time leading receiver with 1,101 receptions for 13,899 yards.

A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Carter had 10 or more touchdowns in a season six times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times (1995, 1997, and 1999). He recorded 70 or more catches in a season 10 times and had 100-yard receiving games 42 times during his career.