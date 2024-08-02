Hall of Famer Cris Carter offers thoughts on 2024 Vikings

By KSTP Sports

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter was in town recently, helping out the Salvation Army. He also stopped by a Vikings training camp practice in Eagan.

We caught up with Carter to hear his thoughts on the 2024 Vikings and the outlook for QBs Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Carter***

Carter played for 16 seasons in 234 career NFL games with the most notable portion coming with the Vikings (1990-01).

From Carter’s Hall of Fame bio: He finished his 234-game career as the NFL’s second all-time leading receiver with 1,101 receptions for 13,899 yards.

A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Carter had 10 or more touchdowns in a season six times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns three times (1995, 1997, and 1999). He recorded 70 or more catches in a season 10 times and had 100-yard receiving games 42 times during his career.