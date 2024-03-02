H.S. Hockey: Cretin-Derham Hall returns to state for third straight year with 3-1 win over St. Thomas Academy

Chuck Owens made 35 saves as Cretin-Derham Hall beat St. Thomas Academy 3-1 in the Section 3AA title game Friday night at Braemar Arena in Edina. The Raiders entered the section playoff as the No. 5 seed but will now make their third consecutive trip to the Boys’ State Hockey Tournament.

Chuck Owens opened the scoring for Cretin-Derham Hall midway through the second period and also added an empty netter late in the third period. Nate Chorlton gave the Raiders a 2-0 1:17 into the third period. Peter Murray scored St. Thomas Academy’s lone goal.

The Cadets’ loss means head coach Mike Randolph remains tied with longtime Rochester Mayo coach Lorne Grosso with 707 career wins – the most in Minnesota high school hockey history.

