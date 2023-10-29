H.S. football playoffs: Chanhassen tops Waconia 36-6 in 2AAAAA semifinals

The Chanhassen Storm built a 28-0 halftime lead on Waconia and went on to beat the Wildcats 36-6 in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals on Saturday.

Maxwell Woods scored two touchdowns for the undefeated Storm in the second quarter. They opened the scoring in the first quarter when wide receiver Taven Jenkins took the jet sweep and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Bergstrom.

Chanhassen will play Mankato West in the section championship game on Friday. Chanhassen beat Mankato West 21-14 earlier in the season.

