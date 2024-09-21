H.S. Football: Hopkins rallies past Burnsville for second straight win

Before this season, Hopkins hadn’t won a high school football game since 2020, now they’ve won back-to-back games.

The Royals rallied from a 14-0 deficit at Burnsville Friday night to beat the Blaze 34-22.

Hopkins took a 29-game losing streak into last week’s game against Eastview but they beat the Lightning 22-21 in overtime. The Royals now have a 2-2 record this season.

