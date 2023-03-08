Greenway scores 22 points in Providence Academy Section 5AA semifinal win

The defending Class AA girls basketball state champions, Providence Academy, are one win away from returning to State after a 84-51 Section 5AA semifinal win against Annandale Tuesday night.

Providence Academy, freshman guard Maddyn Greenway scored 22 points, junior guard Brooke Hohenecker added 23 points in the win.

Providence Academy will play Holy Family Friday night at Augsburg University in the Section 5AA title game.

The girls state basketball tournament is March 15-18.