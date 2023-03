Maddyn Greenway scored 35 points as Providence Academy beat Minnehaha Academy 83-63 in the Class 2A semifinals of the Girls State Basketball Tournament Friday night at Williams Arena.

Grace Counts finished with 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the floor and pulled down 14 rebounds for Providence Academy.

The Lions advance to Saturday’s state championship game at 2:00 p.m. on 45TV.