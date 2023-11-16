Gophers women’s hockey ready for Top-10 matchup vs. UMD

The No. 4 ranked Gophers women’s hockey team travels north to Duluth for a road series with the No. 8 Bulldogs (8-2-0). Friday’s game will start at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday’s is set for 3:00 p.m.

KSTP Sports spoke with this week with head coach Brad Frost, junior Ella Huber, and 5th-year senior Taylor Stewart.

***Click the video box above to watch the interviews with Frost, Huber, and Stewart***

The Gophers are led by redshirt junior Abbey Murphy. She has 10 goals in nine games to start the season. Junior Ella Huber has registered 11 points in the first nine games (5g, 6a).

The Gophers are coming off a weekend sweep of Minnesota State-Mankato.