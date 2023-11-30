Gophers Women’s Hockey ready for Bemidji State series this weekend

Ahead of their series with Bemidji State this weekend, Gophers head coach Brad Frost, and players Ella Huber and Taylor Stewart spoke with KSTP Sports. The trio talked about their recent successful east coast trip, getting to play at Ridder Arena, and the announcement this week that the Minnesota PWHL team will be playing at Xcel Energy Center. ***Click the video box above to watch the interviews with Frost, Huber, and Stewart***

Redshirt junior Abbey Murphy is the WCHA Forward of the Week after scoring three goals and adding one assist in Minnesota’s weekend games against Harvard and Cornell.

Minnesota (11-2-0) will host Bemidji State (1-12-1) on Friday and Saturday.