Gophers women’s hockey ready for Frozen Four in Duluth

The No. 2 Golden Gopher women’s hockey team (30-5-3) will meet the Wisconsin Badgers (27-10-2) on Friday in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. The winner will advance to the national championship against Ohio State or Northeastern on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota has won seven national championships (2000, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016), the 2012 one the last time the Frozen Four was in Duluth.

KSTP Sports spoke with forwards Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle before the headed off for Duluth.

The Gophers and Badgers will meet for the sixth time this season in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals. Minnesota went 1-2-2 against Wisconsin this season, but won the most recent matchup, 4-2, in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.

Minnesota ranks first in the nation in scoring offense in goals-per-game (4.60). The Gophers have scored 175 goals in 38 games this season with six or more goals in 11 different games.