Gophers women’s hockey coach Brad Frost to miss weekend series due to ‘medical situation’

The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team will be without its head coach during this weekend’s games as he deals with a “medical situation,” the program said Friday.

The Gophers are set to play at Bemidji State this weekend.

While coach Brad Frost is sidelined, associate head coach Greg May will be the team’s acting head coach.

Frost is expected to return to the bench in time for next weekend’s games against Minnesota State, the program says.

No other details were immediately available.