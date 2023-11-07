Gophers Women’s Basketball prepare for season opener vs. Long Island at the Barn

Ahead of their season opener on Wednesday night at Williams Arena, Gophers women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, guard Amaya Battle, and forward Mallory Heyer spoke with the media. KSTP Sports was there.

The trio discussed looking forward to Dawn’s first game as Gophers head coach, as well as how the team has prepared and trained during the offseason.

***Click the video box above to watch Dawn Plitzuweit, Amaya Battle, and Mallory Heyer meet with reporters***

Plitzuweit was hired to be the 13th head coach in Minnesota women’s basketball history on March 18, 2023 (235 days prior to the Nov. 8, season opener). Coach Plitzuweit comes to Minnesota from West Virginia, a team that she led to the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Gophers return 55.9 percent of their scoring from last year’s team.

Long Island University is coming off a 81-44 loss to St. John’s (NY) on Monday night.