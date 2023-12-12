Gophers Women’s Basketball look to extend six-game win streak

Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit, as well as guards Janay Sanders and Maggie Czinano spoke with the media on Tuesday morning about playing Grambling State. That game tips off at 11AM on Wednesday as part of the annual “Field Trip Day” at the Barn.

The trio also tackled topics, including Mallory Heyer, Sophie Hart, and Amaya Battle working as cohesive unit to make big plays, the team’s improvement over the season, and Mara Braun’s performance as of late.

***Click the video box above to watch Plitzuweit, Sanders, and Czinano meet with reporters***

Minnesota and Grambling State have never met.

Minnesota won its sixth straight on Dec. 10, opening conference play with a thrilling 60-58 come-from-behind victory over Purdue.

The Gophers’ record is 9-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten.