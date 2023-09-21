Gophers women’s basketball freshman suffers season-ending injury

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will be without freshman guard Kennedy Klick for the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced that Klick suffered a season-ending right knee injury this week.

“Unfortunately, Kennedy’s injury will be a season-ending injury,” Plitzuweit said. “This is incredibly tough news for Kennedy and for our entire team. We love Kennedy and we know that she will attack her rehab as she did her practice sessions thus far, with drive and tenacity. We know that she will not only overcome this obstacle, but she will grow and thrive throughout this challenge.”

Klick is entering her first season with the Gophers after a prep career at Maple Grove High School where she averaged 12.3 points per game during her senior season.

The combo guard played five years of varsity basketball and won a state title during her freshman season when she played at DeLaSalle.

The Gophers women’s team opens the season Nov. 8 against Long Island.