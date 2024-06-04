Gophers women’s basketball adds transfers Alexsia Rose and Jordan Brooks

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team has added two transfers to the program.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit officially announced the addition of Alexsia Rose and Jordan Brooks on Tuesday.

Rose spent last year at UMass after three seasons at East Carolina. In her lone season with the Minutewomen, she averaged 11.4 points per game and dished out 67 assists.

“Alexsia is a dynamic guard that not only provides our team a veteran presence, but is also a proven winner, having led her team to the American Conference Tournament Championship and the NCAA Tournament in 2023 while she was at East Carolina University,” said Plitzuweit. “She is someone from the guard spot that can start our defense by applying pressure to the ball early and she also has the ability to create things offensively for herself and others with her speed and ability to both score and pass. We are elated to welcome Alexsia into our Gopher Women’s Basketball family!”

Brooks comes to the Gophers after one season at Cal State Bakersfield but spent the prior two seasons at Victory Valley Junior College. The 6-foot-3 post played sparingly last year due to injury but averaged 21.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in JUCO.

“With Jordan’s size and strength, we feel that we have added important depth in the post position,” Plitzuweit said. “Jordan has demonstrated the ability to score, defend and rebound and we know that she will continue to develop further as a player this upcoming season. We are very excited to welcome Jordan to her new home in Minneapolis.”