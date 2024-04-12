Gophers WBB adds Nebraska transfer, Plymouth native Annika Stewart

A Minnesota native is coming home to play basketball for the University of Minnesota.

The Gophers women’s basketball team announced Friday that Annika Stewart is joining the program.

Stewart, a Plymouth native and Wayzata alumna, spent her first four collegiate years at Nebraska.

The 6-foot-3 forward played in 25 games for the Huskers this past season, helping the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Overall, she averaged 3.8 points in 6.9 minutes per game last season while shooting 45.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

“Annika is a versatile post player who has the ability to help us in many different ways,” Gophers Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “She scores it down low, defends the interior, and shoots it well from the arc. As a coaches’ kid, Anni has a great knowledge of the game from an X’s and O’s perspective as well as an understanding of the importance of doing what it takes to help us find a way to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to welcome Annika back home and to have her suit up for the Gophers!”

“I am so excited for the opportunity to come home for my last season of college basketball,” Stewart said. “I chose to be a Gopher because of how much Coach P and the staff pour into this program. I can’t wait to compete with the team, grow as a player, and connect with the community. Go Gophers!”