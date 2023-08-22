Gophers Volleyball ready for season opener Friday vs. TCU

As the Gophers women’s volleyball team prepares for their season opener on Friday night against TCU, head coach Keegan Cook, along with transfer additions Kylie Murr and Lydia Grote spoke with KSTP on Tuesday.

The trio talked about facing Northern Iowa in a exhibition match last Friday, the stiff competition they will face in the non-conference, as well as the chemistry the team has been developing.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Murr, Grote, and Cook***

The Gophers are ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll.