Gophers volleyball opens camp with full roster and optimism for second season under Cook

The Gophers volleyball team opened their fall camp on Friday and has excitement entering a season coming off an NCAA tournament berth.

Head coach Keegan Cook is entering his second year of his tenure at Minnesota with a revamped roster and high expectations once again.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Keegan Cook.***

Minnesota went 17-13 (12-8 Big Ten) in 2023, finishing fifth in the Big Ten regular season standings. The Gophers won an NCAA Tournament match for the ninth straight season after sweeping Utah State in the first round.

The Gophers season ended in the Round of 32 with a loss at Creighton. Minnesota had four players named to the All-Big Ten teams. Senior setter Melani Shaffmaster and senior opposite Lydia Grote made the second team and return for their fifth years in 2024.

Minnesota will begin its 2024 season on Sunday, Sept. 1 against Stanford in the Women’s Volleyball Showcase in Milwaukee, Wis. They’ll take on the two-time defending national champions, Texas, in match two on Sept. 2. The Gophers will play in 10 non-conference matches before beginning Big Ten play on Wednesday, Sept. 25 against Wisconsin. Minnesota will play 20 Big Ten matches once again, taking on 14 teams once each and three teams (Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin) twice.

(Gophers athletics contributed information to this article)