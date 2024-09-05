Gophers volleyball hoping to ride momentum after upsetting No. 1 Texas

The No. 18 Gophers are looking to build on their momentum from a 3-2 victory on Monday night over top-ranked Texas when they go to Waco, Texas for the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge to take on No. 23 Baylor and TCU. The match vs. Baylor is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

KSTP Sports spoke on Wednesday with 2nd-year coach Keegan Cook, setter Melani Shaffmaster, and outside hitter McKenna Wucherer.

***Click the video box above to watch our chats with Cook, Shaffmaster, and Wucherer***

The Gophers lost to No. 5 Stanford in five sets in the season-opener before taking down No. 1 Texas in five sets on Monday in Milwaukee.

The Gophers led each team 2-1 after three sets. After failing to put away Stanford on Sunday, the Gophers ripped off a 15-7 fifth set win over Texas for their first win over a No. 1 team since 2019.

The 2023 season marked the 28th year the Gophers advanced to the NCAA tournament. The Gophers have made the tournament nine straight seasons and 24 of the last 25 overall.

Gopher Sports Information contributed to this report