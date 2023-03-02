Gophers track star Amira Young reacts to winning 60 and 200 meter dash at Big Ten Championships

Graduate student and Gophers track star Amira Young won both the 60-meter dash (7.18 seconds) and the 200 (23.31) last weekend in Ohio at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships.

KSTP Sports spoke with Young and coach Matt Bingle this week about the great accomplishments.

***Click the video box above to hear from Young and Bingle and to see Young in action***

Young qualified for the NCAA indoor championships March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, along with teammates Shelby Frank, Akilah Lewis, and Nyalaam Jok.