Gophers men’s track and field react to program-first No. 1 ranking

For the first time in program history, the University of Minnesota men’s track and field team has the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) No. 1 ranking. New rankings come out every Monday afternoon.

KSTP Sports attended a recent Gophers practice and spoke with coach Matt Bingle, along with athletes Kion Benjamin, Devin Augustine, and Isaiah Schafer.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews and to see them in action***

The Gophers have four different individuals ranked No. 1 in their respective events. Those individuals are Benjamin (100m), Augustine (200m), Matthew Wilkinson (3000m Steeplechase) and Schafer (Shot Put).

Minnesota also has two others ranked inside the top three in their events with Kostas Zaltos (Hammer Throw) and Jak Urlacher (Pole Vault).

The Gophers are back in action Sat. April 8 in the Jim Click Invite at the University of Arizona (Tucson).