Gophers to upgrade video displays at Huntington Bank Stadium

The University of Minnesota is working to upgrade the fan experience at football games by making some video display improvements.

The program announced that Daktronics will install seven new LED displays inside Huntington Bank Stadium ahead of the 2023 football season.

According to Gophers Athletics, the west end zone, auxiliary displays, ribbon boards, a marquee and a club display will all be upgraded, combining for nearly 9,500 square feet of enhancements.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to elevate the in-venue experience for our fans,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Mike Wierzbicki said in a statement. “With this project, we are able to add state-of-the-art enhancements and replace expiring technology as well. These additions will benefit everyone in the stadium, and we are excited to partner with industry-leader Daktronics on this initiative. We know our fans will enjoy these added benefits when we kick off the season in late August.”

The upgraded west end zone video display will measure around 47 feet high by 107 feet wide, according to the Gophers, while the auxiliary display in the opposite end zone will expand to around 29 feet high by 49 feet wide. Additionally, the two main ribbon displays will measure three and a half feet high and combine for 319 feet wide while the west end zone display will add a lower LED ribbon measuring almost five feet high and 107 feet wide.

“The upgraded display system coming to the University of Minnesota are sure to wow Gopher fans this season,” Joey Hulsebus, a Daktronics sales representative, said. “We’re honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the university and to continue to provide them with industry-leading LED solutions for their venues on campus. This next season will be exciting as we unveil the new displays and I can’t wait to see them in action on game day.”

In addition to the video boards, Daktronics is also installing a Show Control system to provide a higher combination of display control software, video processing, data integration, and playback hardware.