Gophers to retire longtime baseball coach Anderson’s No. 14

The University of Minnesota baseball program says it will retire the number worn by its longtime coach this weekend.

Back in December, the program announced that head coach John Anderson would retire after this season. This is his 49th year with the program and 43rd leading the team.

To honor him, the Gophers say they’ll retire Anderson’s No. 14 during a pregame ceremony on Saturday afternoon. This weekend is the team’s last home series of the season.

Additionally, a mural of Anderson will also be unveiled on the left field wall at Siebert Field, the program says. In doing so, he’ll join legends Paul Giel, Dick Siebert, Dave Winfield, Paul Molitor, David Chelesnik and Herb “Ike” Isakson as Gophers with retired numbers.

Siebert Field’s gates are scheduled to open at 12:30 p.m., with the pregame ceremony set to start at around 1:15 p.m. and first pitch against Michigan State slated for 2 p.m.

Anderson is the winningest baseball coach in Big Ten history, having led the Gophers to 11 Big Ten titles, 10 conference tournament championships and 18 NCAA tournaments. He’s also been named the conference’s top coach eight times and overseen 115 MLB draft picks, 28 All-Americans, nine conference players of the year, three conference pitchers of the year and four conference freshmen of the year.