Gophers to play St. Louis on Saturday in WNIT Championship

The matchup and location for Saturday’s WNIT Championship game are now set.

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will play St. Louis at 2 p.m., the program announced Thursday.

The game is scheduled to be played at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, which is around 20 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Minnesota’s run to the championship game has included wins of Wyoming, North Dakota State, Pacific and, most recently, Troy on Wednesday.

The Gophers haven’t played in the WNIT Championship game before but are 2-0 in program history against St. Louis. Additionally, the program will be looking for its second postseason title ever, with the lone current one coming in 2012 when the Gophers beat Northern Iowa in the WBI Tournament championship.