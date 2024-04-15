Gophers to play Denver in 2025 US Hockey Hall of Fame Game

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team will once again take part in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in 2025.

The program announced the news on Monday, saying the Gophers will play the University of Denver Pioneers at Ball Arena, the home of the Colorado Avalanche.

While the exact date for the game isn’t yet set, it will be played over Thanksgiving weekend in 2025.

“Those of us with the United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum are very excited to have two of college hockey’s premier programs faceoff in our Hall of Fame Game at Ball Arena in 2025,” said Doug Palazzari. “We wish to thank both schools for agreeing to take part in this prestigious event.”

Minnesota has played in the event eight times in the past, going 4-4. One of those, the 2004 event, was against Denver and happened to be played at Xcel Energy Center. The Gophers won that matchup 5-2.

Additionally, the match will pit the two programs against each other for the first time in more than 10 years, when they split a home-and-home series on March 1-2, 2013.

More information on the event will be released at a later time.