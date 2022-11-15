Gophers to host UConn next year

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team has added a heavyweight to its 2023 schedule.

Tuesday, the program announced that the University of Connecticut will come to Williams Arena for the first time on Nov. 19, 2023.

While the programs have met three times in the past — most recently in 2021 at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas — they’ve never played in Minnesota.

The meeting will also give former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers a chance to play in her home state. She helped lead the Huskies to last season’s national championship game, which was played in Minneapolis, and is expected to return to the Huskies next season after recovering from a torn ACL that is sidelining her this season.

UConn is 3-0 all-time against the Gophers.

The Gophers have started this season 2-0 and will play on the road for the first time Thursday night at North Dakota State.