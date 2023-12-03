Gophers to face Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl
The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-7) will face Bowling Green (7-5) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday, December 26 (1:00 p.m.) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
It’s 24th bowl game all-time for Minnesota. The Gophers have won six straight bowl games dating back to the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl. Excluding national championship game appearances, only Alabama has a longer active streak with eight straight wins.
This will also be the fifth bowl game for Minnesota under head coach P.J. Fleck. The Gophers are 4-0 in bowl games under Fleck, as they posted wins against Syracuse (2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl), West Virginia (2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl), Auburn (2020 Outback Bowl) and Georgia Tech (2018 Quick Lane Bowl).