Gophers to build $15.5M gymnastics practice facility

The University of Minnesota has gotten final approval to build a new, $15.5 million gymnastics practice facility.

The U of M Board of Regents signed off on the plan during Friday’s meeting.

Gophers Athletics says the new facility will be built in the Athletes Village footprint, on the south side of the indoor football field where two sand volleyball courts currently sit.

Construction is set to start in March and be finished by January 2025, the athletic department says. The Gophers will continue to use Maturi Pavilion during the competition season.

University officials have proposed Minnesota’s current gymnastics training facility, Peik Gymnasium, be demolished.

“A state-of-the-art practice facility has been a goal of our program for the past 20 years and to see it come to fruition is truly an amazing milestone,” Head Coach Jenny Hansen said in a statement. “We are so thankful to Mark Coyle and the leadership team here at Minnesota for the investment in our program, as well as the Board of Regents for approving the facility. This new facility is absolutely key for the progress of our program and the development of our student-athletes. I could not be more excited about the positive value it will add to our program.”

“This is an exciting day for our gymnastics program,” Director of Athletics Mark Coyle added. “It will be ideal for our student-athletes to have everything they need – academics, athletics, nutrition and athletic medicine – all in one spot at the world-class Athletes Village. I know Coach Hansen and her staff are excited to share this news with the team and with recruits and we look forward to supporting them during the process.”

The athletic department says construction of the new performance center will be paid for by the department’s revenues, but fundraising and private contributions will help finance the project.

Hansen has led Gophers gymnastics formally since 2015 but was the interim head coach in 2014 and an assistant since 2007. She helped guide Minnesota to a conference regular-season title in 2016 and a conference championship in 2021. The Gophers have competed in every NCAA Championship since 1995 and advanced to the semifinals in 2016, 2021 and 2022. Last season, Minnesota also set a program record with a sixth-place finish.