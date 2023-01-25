Gophers to be without 2 players against Indiana

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will be without two members of the regular rotation for Wednesday night’s game.

The program announced Wednesday that Dawson Garcia will be sidelined with a bone bruise while Pharrel Payne will miss the game against Indiana because he’s still in concussion protocols.

No timeline for their returns was immediately available.

The team is also without Braeden Carrington, who suffered a stress reaction last week.

Minnesota enters Wednesday night’s game with a record of 7-11 (1-7 in conference play). They’ve also lost three straight games.