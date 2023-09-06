Gophers QB Kaliakmanis, WR Crooms, and DC Rossi talk Nebraska win and battling Eastern Michigan Saturday
Gophers starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, wide receiver Corey Crooms, and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke on Wednesday ahead of Saturday night’s home game vs. Eastern Michigan.
***Click the video box above to watch Kaliakmanis, Crooms, and Rossi meet with reporters***
Kaliakmanis discussed having to play better fundamentally, and not being satisfied even after the win over Nebraska last Thursday.
Crooms, a transfer from Western Michigan, shared his reasons for choosing the U of M, what it was like playing Eastern Michigan in the past, and sharing the sentiment of many on the team: “We have to do better, and that’s what we’ll do Saturday.”
Rossi also spoke and talked about safety Tyler Nubin taking the next step, as well as ex-linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin joining the coaching staff as an intern.
Kickoff Saturday night is at 6:30 p.m.