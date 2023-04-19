Gophers, St. Thomas baseball game canceled

Rain and cold temperatures have led officials to cancel Wednesday’s scheduled baseball game between the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas.

The game, which was set to be played at Siebert Field, hasn’t been rescheduled and it’s still unclear if it will be.

The two teams are still scheduled to play next Wednesday.

The university says fans with tickets to the canceled St. Thomas game can exchange their tickets for any other regular season home game. Ticket-related questions can also be directed to the Gophers Ticket Office at 1-800-U-GOPHER.

Minnesota (10-24, 4-5 Big Ten) is set to continue conference play with a game at Illinois this weekend.