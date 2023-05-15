Gophers softball team to play McNeese in NCAA regional

The Gophers softball team earned their 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and they’ll open the postseason against McNeese in Seattle, Washington on Friday at 5:30 p.m. central.

The Seattle regional is hosted by No. 7 overall seed Washington. The Huskies will play Northern Colorado on Friday night.

The Gophers are trying to reach the Women’s College World Series for the second time in program history. Minnesota is led by Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Autumn Pease who is 26-7 with a 1.45 ERA this season.