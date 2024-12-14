Gophers skate to 3-3 tie with Michigan State; Spartans earn extra point with shootout win

The top-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team continues to struggle in shootouts. Minnesota and No. 3 Michigan State were tied 3-3 through regulation and overtime, but Michigan State earned an extra point in the Big Ten standings with a shootout win Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers have missed their last 23 shootout attempts, a streak which dates back nearly five years.

Freshman forward Brodie Ziemer had a great night for the Gophers scoring a pair of goals. Brody Lamb scored Minnesota’s other goal.

The Gophers and Spartans square off again Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. in Minneapolis.