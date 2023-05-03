Gophers sign Sanders as newest guard for women’s basketball team

The University of Minnesota is bringing on Janay Sanders for the upcoming women’s basketball season.

According to university officials, Sanders, who previously played at Appalachian State and LaSalle, will play for the U of M during her final year of eligibility.

At Appalachian State, she led the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. During her time at LaSalle, she led the team in assists, averaging three per game.

She also participated in track and field during her high school years and participated at the state competition in both the high jump and long jump.

Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit issued the following prepared statement after Sanders signed on to the program: