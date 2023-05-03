Gophers sign Sanders as newest guard for women’s basketball team
The University of Minnesota is bringing on Janay Sanders for the upcoming women’s basketball season.
According to university officials, Sanders, who previously played at Appalachian State and LaSalle, will play for the U of M during her final year of eligibility.
At Appalachian State, she led the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. During her time at LaSalle, she led the team in assists, averaging three per game.
She also participated in track and field during her high school years and participated at the state competition in both the high jump and long jump.
Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit issued the following prepared statement after Sanders signed on to the program:
“Janay is a versatile guard and she brings a veteran presence to our team. Janay is entering her final season of collegiate basketball and we are excited that she will do so in a Minnesota uniform. Janay is an exceptional student who has already earned her undergraduate and master’s degree and now will be adding to her educational resume at the University of Minnesota. On the basketball court, Janay has a great knack for scoring, for getting to the rim to create for herself and for her teammates, and she gets to the free throw line at a great rate. She also has the ability to defend multiple positions with her length, athleticism and understanding of the game. We are so excited to welcome Janay and her entire family into our Gopher Women’s Basketball family!”Dawn Plitzuweit, the head coach of the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team