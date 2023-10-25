Gophers set sights on Michigan State after big win at Iowa last weekend

After a memorable victory over Iowa and the return of Floyd of Rosedale to Minneapolis, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and linebacker Devon Williams took part in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The trio talked about Saturday’s win over Iowa, the return of Floyd of Rosedale, benefits of the bye week leading to Saturday’s big game, and preparing for Michigan State this Saturday.

The 4-3 Gophers host 2-5 Michigan State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Gophers opened as an 8-point favorite.

The Spartans are 0-4 in Big Ten games.