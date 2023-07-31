Gophers set 2 practices open to fans

Fans of the University of Minnesota football team will have two chances to take in an upcoming practice next month.

The program announced Monday that it has set Aug. 5 and Aug. 15 as open practice dates that will be free for the public to attend.

The Aug. 5 practice will take place at Huntington Bank Stadium starting at 7 p.m. while the Aug. 15 practice will start at 3:30 p.m. at Athletes Village.

The first open practice will also serve as the team’s annual Family Day practice, complete with a fan fest on the west plaza, the program says.

Fans who attend Saturday’s practice are encouraged to bring diapers to donate for the team’s annual diaper drive, which benefits families in need. Fans can also bring decorated oars that day to be placed inside the hallway that players take from the locker room to the field.

Minnesota’s season will start on Aug. 31 with a game against Nebraska.