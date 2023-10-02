Gophers running back Evans earns conference honor

Following the team’s win on Saturday, a University of Minnesota running back has received a conference honor.

Running back Zach Evans was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week after tallying 85 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Louisiana.

Saturday’s game was Evans’ first action of the season and just his second career game after the Northwestern matchup last season.

It’s also the fourth consecutive week that a Gopher has earned the conference’s freshman of the week award, as running back Darius Taylor was recognized the past three weeks.

Gophers Athletics says it’s the first time the program has ever had two running backs earn the weekly freshman award in the same season and the first time any two freshman have been recognized in the same season since 2021.