Gophers roll in final non-conference game with 96-57 win over Prairie View A&M

The Gophers women’s basketball team closed out their non-conference schedule with a commanding 39 point win over Prairie View A&M.

The Gophers had four players score in double figures, led by Annika Stewart, who had 20 points. Tori McKinney tacked on a season and career high 17 points and five steals and Mallory Heyer chipped in as well with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Minnesota pulled down 41 rebounds in Friday’s game compared to Prairie View’s 31, led by nine boards from Heyer. The Maroon & Gold also put in work on the offensive glass, turning 16 rebounds into 23 second chance points.

Minnesota forced 17 Prairie View turnovers while committing only three themselves in Friday’s game. The Gophers turned those takeaways into 19 points on the other end of the floor. McKinney’s five steals led the way for Minnesota.

With the win, the Gophers improved to 12-1 overall and are 0-1 in conference play.

