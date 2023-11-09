Gophers ready for Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday

Following a close loss to Illinois, the Gophers have set their sights on Purdue.

The Gophers hosted a news conference on Wednesday with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and defensive lineman Danny Striggow.

The trio talked about Athan and Daniel’s chemistry, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford making plays, and how confidence and execution will be key to victory on Saturday.

The Gophers fell out of a four-way tie for first and now trail Iowa by one game. But they own the head-to-head tiebreaker, so a win could get coach P.J. Fleck’s team back in the hunt.

At the very least a win makes the Gophers bowl eligible. Purdue already has a postseason-eliminating seven losses but desperately wants to snap a four-game losing streak with their second home win of the season.

Kickoff Saturday in West Lafayette, IN is set for 2:30 p.m. Central.