Gophers ready for Gold Out match hosting No. 7 Wisconsin

The Gophers volleyball team will open Big Ten play against one of their biggest rivals Wednesday night with No. 7 Wisconsin coming to Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers only played the Badgers once last season and lost 3-0. That lone match was played in Madison. The Badgers come to Minneapolis for the first time since September of 2022 when the Gophers beat them 3-0.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Keegan Cook, Melani Shaffmaster, and Julia Hanson***

The Gophers have won six straight matches this season and come into Wednesday’s match with a 7-3 overall record in Keegan Cook’s second season as head coach.

“Rivalries are what make sports special,” Cook said during a media scrum Tuesday afternoon. “Mel has been telling me what it’s like to be in the Pav against Wisconsin, I haven’t had that opportunity yet.”

Huge match tomorrow night for @GopherVBall hosting #7 Wisconsin.



Keegan Cook has yet to host Wisconsin, his players aren't sure if he's ready for the atmosphere.



8pm Wednesday night at the Pav. pic.twitter.com/eZygruZXDY — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) September 24, 2024

The Gophers say that the match is a Gold Out and is sold out. Wisconsin and Minnesota start at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion.