Gophers reach WNIT Fab 4 with win in Wyoming

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team beat Wyoming 65-54 on the road to advance to the Fab 4 of the WNIT. Amaya Battle scored 29 points, while Sophie Hart chipped in 14 and Mallory Heyer had eight points and nine rebounds.

The game was tied 40-40 before Minnesota outscored Wyoming 25-14 in the fourth quarter to win its third game in the WNIT. The victory moved Minnesota’s overall season record to 19-15.

Minnesota will now play at Troy on Wednesday, April 3 in the tournament semifinals and the winner of that game will face either Vermont or St. Louis for the championship.

Minnesota held Wyoming to only 39.6 percent shooting from the field, including 21.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Gophers limited Wyoming to only two offensive rebounds while collecting 32 defensive rebounds.