Gophers RB Nubin gets Big Ten honor for 40-carry, 204-yard performance

University of Minnesota running back Jordan Nubin had himself a day on Saturday and picked up a conference honor in the process.

Monday, he was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after rushing 40 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Gophers to a 27-12 win over Michigan State over the weekend.

Nubin’s rushing total was the most by a Minnesota player since Mohamed Ibrahim’s 263 yards on Nov. 19, 2022, and his 40 carries also marked a first for a Gophers running back since Ibrahim’s 41 on Oct. 30, 2020.

Entering Saturday, Nubin’s career-highs were six carries and 25 yards, and he had just 15 total career rushes for 51 yards.

Nubin is the first Gopher to win the conference’s weekly offensive honor since Ibrahim on Nov. 21, 2022, and he’s the ninth Gopher to win a Big Ten player of the week award this season.

Minnesota will be back in action Saturday afternoon against Illinois.