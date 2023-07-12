Gophers Football Media Day features QB Athan Kaliakmanis ready to lead in first full year as starter

nbsp;

After red-shirting in 2021, Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was called upon in 2022 when long-time starter Tanner Morgan went down with an injury. The highlight was leading the Gophers to a win at Wisconsin, throwing for over 300-yards.

Now, with Morgan’s eligibility up, Kaliakmanis is the No. 1 signal-caller.

He met with reporters during Wednesday’s Media Day, answering questions about how he improved this off-season and his leadership qualities.

***Click the video box above to watch Kaliakmanis from Gophers Media Day***

On the health front, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford expect to be ready for the season opener Aug. 31 vs. Nebraska. Neither participated in the contact portion of spring practice due to recovery from surgeries. Autman-Bell had his knee repaired, while Spann-Ford had his shoulder fixed.