Gophers prepare for tough challenge at No. 2 Ohio State

The Gophers play at No. 2 Ohio State Saturday afternoon, looking to end their two-game losing streak. The unbeaten Buckeyes are a 28-point favorite.

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, defensive lineman Kyler Baugh, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

The trio talked about the trust between Athan and wide receiver Daniel Jackson, the issues the defense had with Purdue, and how the team is getting ready to take on Ohio State this weekend.

***Click the video box on this page to watch the Wednesday press conferences***

Kickoff Saturday is at 3 p.m.