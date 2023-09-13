Gophers QB Kaliakmanis, CB Walley preview Saturday’s game at North Carolina

The Gophers play at No. 20 North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, their first road test of the season.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis shared his confidence going into this tough game, and how offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh and his play-calling has been.

Defensive back Justin Walley discussed the mobility of Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye and its impact on the defense.

Center Nathan Boe talked about the offensive line needing to play better as a whole, challenges of the North Carolina defense, and blocking for running back Darius Taylor during Saturday’s game win over Eastern Michigan.

Kickoff Saturday in Chapel Hill, NC is set for 2:30 p.m. Central.

This is the first meeting between the programs.