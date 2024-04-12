Gophers’ Parker Fox returning for 2024-25 season

Gophers forward Parker Fox will use his last year of eligibility and return to the University of Minnesota program for the 2024-25 season.

Fox, a 6-8, 220-pound forward, came to the University of Minnesota after three years at Northern State in 2021-22. However, back-to-back season-ending knee injuries sidelined him for both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Gopher seasons. In 2023-24, Fox became Minnesota’s sixth man and was one of just two Gophers to play in all 34 games.

The Mahtomedi, Minn., product averaged 14 minutes, 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also contributed 27 blocks, 25 assists and 18 steals this past season.