Gophers forward Oliver Moore pumped to be Chicago Blackhawks draft pick

After being selected 19th overall in last month’s NHL Draft, incoming Gophers forward Oliver Moore is pumped to know the Chicago Blackhawks have his rights. He’ll join Blackhawks 2022 first-round pick defenseman Sam Rinzel with the Gophers. They will be roommates.

Moore, a center, spent the past two seasons in the U.S. developmental program in Michigan. In those two years, Moore had 31 goals in 62 games. His 75 points last season were fourth most on the team. Before that, he played at Totino-Grace high school.

It’s possible that Moore plays wing with the Gophers.

We caught up with Moore at a recent on-ice workout to hear all about being selected by Chicago, what he’s working on this summer, and more.

Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson noted immediately after getting Moore that they had him rated much higher than 19th on their board.

Moore, 18, is 5-feet-11 and weighs around 180 pounds. He told us pre-draft that he admires Detroit forward Dylan Larkin, a worthy NHL-comp.